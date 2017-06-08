× Smash-and-grab robbers leave empty-handed after hit on SW Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON — The police department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery involving a stolen vehicle at a gas station Thursday morning in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress at around 4 a.m. at the 24 Seven convenience on S. Post Oak Boulevard, which is attached to a Shell gas station. When police arrived, they found a white utility van that had been driven into the store.

The vehicle had been backed through the glass front face of the store and came at rest inside, investigators said. Police believe the suspected robbers were targeting the store’s ATM, but officers said no money was stolen.

Investigators said an employee, who was mopping the floors in side at the time, reported seeing several people hop out of the van before running away. He described the group as three to four men wearing hoodies and masks, police said.

“The truck came fairly close to hitting him, so it [was] a fairly dangerous situation,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The worker was not injured.

HPD is awaiting a manager to access surveillance video.

Police reached out to the registered owner of the van, who confirmed the vehicle had been stolen.