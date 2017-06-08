Study says friends may be more important than family when it comes to your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A new study at Michigan State University claims that friendship alone seems to be a solid predictor of positive overall health, especially as we get older.

"Oh, I think there's definitely a lot of truth in it," Houstonian Raul Flores said. "I can see where family relationships are less than friendship relationships."

"Your friends will judge you less than your family would for sure!" Pablo Frias said.

But not everyone agrees.

"Friends can come and go, but your family's always gonna be there," Sadie Pleason said.

The study also finds that the older we get, the more important close friendships become.

If you have a relationship that has stood the test of time, it must be a pretty good one and worth keeping.

"As I've gotten older, I've been able to hold onto friendships for longer periods of time," Pleason said. "I feel like a lot of the friends I have right now, I could be friends with for the rest of my life."

The older we get, the harder it is to hold onto friendships.

"My friendships are the like the most important thing in my life. I would probably not be here without them," Frias said.

We all know you can choose your friends, but you can't choose your relatives.

"I can't stand like some of my aunts and uncles, just 'cause of like past family fights and stuff," Flores said.

Friends just may be more important to our happiness than family.

But don't tell your relatives that!