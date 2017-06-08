Surveillance video released of suspects wanted for burglarizing more than 50 auto parts stores

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least seven suspects wanted in more than 50 burglaries of auto parts stores in the Houston area and Harris County.

It is believed the suspects are working in groups of two to three persons. The suspects are believed to be between 30 to 50 years of age, all with different builds.

According to police, the suspects have used a white Ford van, dark-colored sedans and a dark, solid-colored Ford Ranger with a two-tone tailgate and a horizontal silver plate along the middle. There are no license plate descriptions available.

HPD released two videos of the suspects in action.

Since December 2016, these suspects are believed to have committed more than 50 burglaries throughout north Houston and Harris County and also other cases in Houston and Pasadena. It is believed they are responsible for more than $120,000 in losses and damages. In all cases the suspects make entry through a glass front door or window of the businesses and then carry out car batteries and 3-ton car jacks.

Anyone with information these cases is urged to contact the North Division Priority Investigation Unit at 832-394-3781 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.