Suspected drunken driver crashes into wall in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON — It’s possible a driver was intoxicated before missing a turn and crashing into a wall in the Downtown area, the Houston Police Department said.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. near Franklin and Congress streets, investigators said.

Police said a red car was headed north on Congress Avenue when the driver failed to turn at the T-intersection. The car when through a parking lot area before hitting a wall.

The driver was a little beat up— a few scratches and bruises — but was not taken to the hospital, police said. However, the driver was taken into police custody.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.