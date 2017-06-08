× ‘Talk to me’: Dad consoles daughter after ‘bad’ day at school

NEW YORK– This is something that is sure to break your heart — and make you smile at the same time. A little girl cried on her daddy’s shoulder after having a rough day at school, and like all dads are supposed to do, her father found a way to encourage her, give her a hug and bring her joy again.

“Talk to me, Tell me what happened? Why are you crying?” The dad who goes by Popiando can be heard saying in the video.” ‘“I want mommy,”’ said the little girl. “I want mommy too, don’t let them see you cry” dad said as the two of them ended the discussion with a hug.

The New York Uber driver turned video star is known for posting heartfelt family moments in his car, uploaded from his Uber dash cam.

Popiando responded to the now viral moment with his daughter through his YouTube channel.

“When you try to figure out women and why they cry sometimes you don’t have a correct answer they just need a hug!”

Wise words indeed.