Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The Houston Museum of Natural Science celebrated World Ocean Day by hosting a family event.

The goal of the event is to promote Ocean conservation and bring awareness to the dangers of plastics and pollution.

Students were excited to learn about coral reefs, fish and the ocean.

"Most of us live of land and it's a nice break to mentally switch and for us to think about the ocean for a day", said Travis Swanson.