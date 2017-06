Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Millions took over the running parks and local tracks for Global Running Day.

'Map My Run,' a popular running app, did the math and crunched the numbers to find the top 20 running routes in America and Texas has three on the list.

Two of the most popular loops are right here in Houston!

Coming in at number ten was the Rice University Loop and coming in at number one was the most run loop in all of these United States.

The 2.95 mile Memorial Park Loop.

Way to go Houston.