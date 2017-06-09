Bad hair, don’t care? Twitter calls out Victoria’s Secret for model’s “messy” do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, OH -- So what's got Twitter ticked off today? Well, apparently Victoria's Secret does. We all know nothing is actually kept a "secret" when Twitter gets a hold of it.

Like one V.S. model's hair. If you're confused, the call for help is apparently about her messy side braid.

BTW the model's name is Zuri Tibby who has been featured on clothing websites-- like this one with ASOS.

Saw this one a few weeks ago on ASOS 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/fieIbClmFt — Rum Cake (@NzingaSays) June 6, 2017

You guessed it ... her messy bun was also shamed here too.

Which made Tweeters even more mad:

They would've NEVER tried Tyra like this. https://t.co/Zr09MYwfkP — Neff (@Nef_Film) June 6, 2017

Disrespect. She probably could have done a better job herself. These stylists should be trained on all hair types, not just Becky straight. — stylefeen (@stylefeen) June 6, 2017

Bottom line: people feel as though Zuri's hair isn't "up to par" like they think a "white" models' would be. This isn't the first time a black models crown hasn't been #hairgoals for social media. This today show segment of a host "styling" ethnic hair had people furious!

But to be fair ... we did find some hair styles on Zuri that weren't so bad!

So far, VS's lips have been sealed since the backlash surfaced.