Caught on Camera: Farmer’s video of massive tornado in North Dakota goes viral

HATTON, North Dakota - A massive tornado is caught on camera....only a few hundred feet away from residents.

"When I was coming down the road, I thought it was going to turn back," farmer Jesse Bye shared. "It looked like it was going to turn back at me."

Now, video of the scary storm has gone viral, and Bye says he was only a football field away from it all!

"Right on the north side of those trees, this one kept getting bigger and bigger, and just kept getting darker and darker as it moved across the fields," he said.

A debris field shows the twister plowed its own trail right across a field and over the road.

"It was just like a vacuum cleaner sucking up the dirt," Bye said. "So, I was watching for the power lines as I crossed here. I figured well, 'if it's got a lot of power it's going to snap these lines.' As you can see, they're still standing."

So, while he filmed the massive storm......he just stayed in his truck, ready to bolt at any second!

"Probably got lucky it didn't go through a farm, or anything, or go through town," he said. "When I went to town to pick up my dad I saw the kids were leaving one of the ball parks."

Luckily for everyone, this is one tornado that decided to just blow over!