× Community complaints lead to prostitution arrest at Essence Message Spa

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– The community has teamed up with investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office to rid their neighborhood of prostitution.

According to police, on Tuesday, undercover officers posed as customers seeking service at the Essence Massage Spa in the 3400 block of FM 2920 Road. The officers were allegedly offered sex for money by Hong Su, a spa worker.

Su was arrested and charged with prostitution.

To report illegal prostitution in your area, go to http://www.cd4.hctx.net