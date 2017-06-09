Cupcakes tainted with bodily fluid given to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTED, CT - Cupcakes a student baked and brought to share with seniors graduating in 2017 has sparked an investigation at a Connecticut high school after students that had already eaten them found out the cakes may have been tainted with … bodily fluid!?

Senior Lena Teixeira ate one of the alleged tainted cakes, which were differentiated from the other two dozen with special markings.

“I feel violated and felt like they took something away from me and I don't know what I did for them to have done that,” Teixeira said.

Teixeira said at least three students were involved at the Gilbert School in Winchester.

The school is working with the police department, and one cupcake was sent to the lab to be tested.

“We don't understand why they had to do something like that. There is two weeks until graduation,” she said.

As far as what kind of bodily fluid was baked in the cake, no one is quite sure on that one.

Police do not think whatever was in the savory surprise was dangerous or toxic, and no one got sick from eating any of the sabotaged snacks.

Senior pranks are funny and all… but that’s just disgusting!