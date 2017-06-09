Flix Fix: The Mummy, My Cousin Rachel, Megan Leavey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Tom Cruise stars in a modern adaptation of The Mummy as Universal tries to reboot their monster franchise. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the summer action film along with literary adaptation My Cousin Rachel, also a remake. This gothic love story stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin but can it live up to that promising trailer? Also in new release Megan Leavey is the true story about a marine who becomes more than just a partner with her combat dog Rex as they head into war. Kate Mara stars in the gripping and powerful film that’s got Dustin using a letter grade usually reserved for films at the end of the year. Find out what to see and what to skip on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.