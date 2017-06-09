Glitch: Artificial Intelligence, video games and two new ladies added to DC’s lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Artificial intelligence seems to be getting smarter and smarter with advances in technology are getting downright creepy.

Instead of causing our demise, what if A.I. could help predict it?

Scientists at the University of Adelaide have created artificial intelligence that predicts if a person will die within five years.

The tech analyzes CT scans of a person's organs, and currently has a 69 percent accuracy, which is comparable to the rate of a trained medical professional.

It's a new world we're living in, but the question still remains, do we want to know how much longer we have?

Video games are also stepping up to the overtly zealous technology plate.

For the first time in history, a video game trailer is eligible to win an Oscar.

Following its Jury Prize for Animation win at the Vienna Shorts Festival, the 11 minute trailer for the game "Everything" has qualified in the category for Best Animated Short.

The game was released earlier this year on PC and Playstation 4, and it's easy to see why it's drawing attention from more than just gamers.

And what would animation be without a few fierce babes?

That's right, not only are females taking over the video world they are also taking over your comic books.

It was recently announced that DC is adding another lady to their Legends of Tomorrow team.

Tala Ashe is joining the CW show as character Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American woman, from the year 2030 where fear, prejudice and lack of care for the planet have forced her to live a double life.

Hmm...sounds a little too familiar.

Supergirl will also get a new lady added to the roster. DC said a new lady lead will be joining the cast for season three.

Odette Annable will play "Reign" the show's new villain, a fellow Kryptonian, whose powers have been altered by scientists.

Looks like the future is female, whether they're fighting for it, or against it!