HFD: Toddler abandoned at fire station in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters made an unexpected rescue Friday morning without even leaving their station! Firefighters found a small child abandoned right outside their doors at a fire station located in the south side of the city.

Firefighters at Station 21, located at 10515 Main Street, were upstairs taking part in district training around 9:30 a.m. when they heard a baby crying. A toddler boy had been left in a car seat with a diaper bag and cereal.

They immediately cared for the toddler and conducted an initial physical exam. The toddler appeared to be in good health.

The boy was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital as a precaution. CPS is now involved in the case.

HFD posted a tweet about the boy.

“@cohoustonfire fighters care for toddler left at South @HoustonTX fire station #SafeHavenLaw,” a tweet from the Houston Fire Department read.

A picture, which was attached to the post, shows the toddler being cradled in the arms of a firefighter.

Nothing more has been said about the child’s identity or who left him there.