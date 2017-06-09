Lampasas deputy dash cam captures brutal arrest of a teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Natalie Hee,

LAMPASAS– It's another instance of video evidence versus he said, she said as another dash cam video of a brutal police traffic stop goes viral.

The Lampasas Sheriff's Office released the dash cam video of Deputy Logan Jones and another officer pinning down 18-year-old, Quinton Cruce during a traffic stop.

Jones can be seen punching the teenager in the face repeatedly.

"Do you really have to be this aggressive with me man? Hey, hey, time out!" Cruce screamed as the deputy tried to arrest him.

In the arrest affidavit, Jones claims the teen struck him in the chest with his elbow and kicked him several times.

The struggle continued for over a minute as the teen screamed for help.

"Owww. What the f**k are you doing to me? You busted up my face, dude! What is wrong with you? What did I do wrong?" Cruce said.

The deputy told investigators Cruce was asked to get out of the car because he wreaked of alcohol and weed, but refused.

Cruce is now being charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a public servant and drunk driving.

Two other passengers were in the car at the time. One of them, a 17-year-old was also arrested. The third passenger Sydney Joy, posted the video to her Twitter account.

In Joy’s recorded version, she can be heard saying, "No, he's not. Hey! Don't hit my friend! Please stop! Please," Joy said.

Deputy Jones has been placed on administrative leave as investigators figure out what happened.