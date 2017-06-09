Local pizza shop owner turns to Facebook to save his business, help ailing sons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - You'd do anything for you kids, right?

Well, "anything's" exactly what Craig Boncler, a fellow Houstonian and Sicily Pizza and Pasta owner, did for his three sons.

All of Boncler's children have been diagnoses with Type-One Diabetes, and we all know how expensive that can be. And thanks to the never ending construction down Highway 290 in northwest Houston, slices of pizza haven't exactly been flying out of the oven.

So dad, knowing he needed help, turned to the Facebook.

“I’m not asking for handouts. If you live anywhere within driving distance, please consider having a meal at my restaurant." he posted.

And just like that ..... the place was packed! Now the post has been shared over 6,000 times and the line is out the door.

It's amazing what can happen when you offer to work hard, and your dedicated community comes out to support.