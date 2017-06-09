× Wanted: Man accused of stealing lawn equipment from yard, selling to pawn shop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas–Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing, then pawning, lawn equipment stolen from a vehicle outside a resident’s home.

According to investigators, a man reported that someone had stolen his weed trimmer, valued at $500, from his vehicle in the 4600 block of Tealgate Drive.

On May 11, a man tried to sell the property to a pawn shop. Documents and video from the pawn shop helped to identify the alleged thief as William Bassett.

Bassett was charged with theft, and his bond was set for $3,500.