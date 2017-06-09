MCSO: Surveillance video captures man allegedly breaking into home in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas– The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for man who caught on surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a house.

Deputies with the MCSO responded to a burglary in the 13000 block of Coaltown Rd. on May 4.

According to police, surveillance video caught the man breaking into the home. The burglar allegedly stole numerous items including a TV and cash.

The suspect is described as being of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, blue shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or CrimeStoppers.