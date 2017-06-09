NewsFix in Space: NASA discovers very Hot planet and giant pit on Mars, plus a fireball falls to earth!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us to a newly-discovered planet that's so hot.....NASA says it's hotter than most stars!

Yeah, astronomers say the planet -- called 'KELT-9B'-- is being 'vaporized' by its own star because it has a daytime temperature of more than 7,800 degrees fahrenheit!

And get this.....researchers say this planet's sun is twice as hot as our sun!

NASA thinks the planet is possibly unraveling through evaporation since it radiates so much ultraviolet radiation.

And -- hold onto your sunglasses!

NASA scientists are baffled by what caused this giant pit on Mars?

This massive crater's on the Martian surface known as the 'Swiss cheese' field.

Did something fall from the sky to cause this.....or was it within the Red Planet?

Of course, with so much Swiss cheese.....maybe Mars just has a problem with rats?

Martian rats? ....Hmm.

Well, NASA says over half a million meteorites caused this cheesy terrain.....an area of melting carbon dioxide ice.

But what caused the really big pit is still a mystery!

And speaking of mysteries.....get a load of what landed on our planet: a fireball from the sky.

This giant fireball-- brighter than the moon-- fell to Earth and was caught on a web cam near the English Channel in Devon, England.

One witness says the fireball meteor came from the direction of Jupiter.

So, could this be a visitor from the Giant Planet?

Let's hope not!

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!