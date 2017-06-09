× Stolen pawn shop merchandise leads to home burglary suspect, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Merchandise stolen from a home burglary has led Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable to the arrest of Marlon Deques Clark.

According to police, Clark entered into a home in the 2400 block of Spring Dusk Lane on May 11 and stole multiple items. Police believe he gained access to the home through a bedroom window.

The stolen merchandise was later sold at a pawn shop where surveillance footage captured Clark.

Pawn shop witnesses positively identified Clark, which led police to his whereabouts.

Clark has been charged with 2nd Degree Felony Burglary of Habitation. His bond has been set for $5000.00.