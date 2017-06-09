× Mayor Turner, Reliant open ‘Beat the Heat’ Centers just in time for summer

HOUSTON — The blistering heat of summer is back— and so are the Reliant Beat the Heat Centers for the program’s 12th consecutive year. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reliant executives held a news conference Friday morning to mark the official opening of the centers in 2017.

Houston’s Beat the Heat Centers will provide a safe and comfortable place for residents to stay cool during the day and reduce the need for home electricity use during the hottest days of summer.

“Summer is around the corner, and we know Houston can get really hot,” Turner said. “For many of us, having access to air conditioning seems simple, but many Houstonians don’t have access to an air conditioner or can’t afford the high cost of keeping it on this summer. For our seniors, the disabled and small children who cannot be exposed to extreme temperatures, I ask you to not take a chance. Please visit one of our multi-service centers or request assistance before you decide to turn off the AC.”

Across Texas, Reliant has provided nearly $10 million in bill payment assistance through the Community Assistance by Reliant Energy— otherwise known as CARE — program and flexible payment options for customers in need. In addition, Reliant is also donating $25,000 to the City of Houston’s summer AC program that provides seniors who have been living without properly functioning air conditioning with a new unit.