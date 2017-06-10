Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- We all know history is doomed to repeat itself, and it looks like it definitely has in the year 2017! In this case, we're talking fashion!

Move over summer rompers, because fanny packs are back in style!

And we're not talking about your parents' fanny packs. You remember the pouches filled with peppermints and loose change!

The fanny pack of 2017 is a fashion trendsetter, and people are willing to let go of big bucks to get one these days.

Celebs from the Kardashians to Leonardo DiCaprio are rocking the fanny's. They even made their way down a few fashion runways.

High-end designers such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel upgraded the fanny pack look, making it the must-have accessory of the summer.

Kendall Jenner doesn't seem to leave the house without her fanny pack. She was spotted on several occasions wearing fanny's in different colors, shapes, and sizes.

Slow down! You might want to think twice before trying to keep up with a Kardashian.

These fanny packs can cost you up to fifteen hundred bucks.

First it was leggings, then it was rompers, and now fanny packs...

If there's anything else you miss about the '90s, it's only a matter of time before it's back.