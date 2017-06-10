HCSO: Man shot to death after stabbing man in Katy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and stabbing at a Katy apartment complex Saturday morning.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 10:18 p.m. at the Elan 99 West Apartment Complex located at 23400 Kingsland Boulevard.

According to HCSO, a woman reported her boyfriend was stabbed, and he shot the person who stabbed him.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found the woman’s boyfriend bleeding from his abdomen. Deputies followed a trail of blood and found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Life Flight services were used to take the man who was stabbed to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he went into surgery. He is expected to survive.