Nora's Home celebrates expansion, helps more transplant patients and their families

HOUSTON – On June 9, Nora’s Home, a place for organ failure and transplant patients receiving care in the Texas Medical Center, has expanded their location, making the center’s capacity twice as large. Now, more families can be helped.

The facility, located at 8300 El Rio Street near Texas Medical Center, celebrated this amazing accomplishment which would allow an additional 10,800 lodging nights per year to organ transplant patients and their families.

This expansion includes 16 additional guest rooms, a communal kitchen with an area that will be used for cooking classes, a laundry room, an expanded storage space and administrative offices. In addition, four of the family guest rooms at the center will be built with firm immune-suppressed protocol for post-lung transplant patients.

The celebration included a raffle car presentation to Shane Duckworth of the Oklahoma Storm Chasers, the winner of Nora’s Home “Giving Back to the Future” gala raffle. Duckworth received the keys to a stainless steel, 1981 DeLorean. A spokesperson from Nora’s Home said close to 1,000 supporters entered the raffle.

Kayla Lehmann, Executive Director of Nora’s Home, said, “In the spirit of Nora Gaber’s extraordinary compassion, Nora’s Home has already touched the lives of thousands of transplant patients and their families across our state and nation. Nora’s Home is more than an impersonal temporary housing option, it is truly a home where patients and their families can find comfort, community, and healing from the physical, emotional and financial trials of organ transplantation.”

She further expressed, “The feedback we receive from our patients has reinforced our mission of taking a holistic approach to health and recovery by providing transplant patients and their families with more than just a place to lay their head.”

Nora’s Home was opened in 2013, and is the first transplant hospitality home in the Gulf Coast region, and aims to help many patients by alleviating expenses and stress while undergoing transplant care through affordable lodging in a home-like environment. For more information, go to www.norashome.org.