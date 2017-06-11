HFD: Suspect in custody after fatal house fire in NE Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire in northeast Houston that left one person dead Saturday night.

Officials said after 11 p.m., firefighters went to the 6700 block of Leedale Street to put out the flames. According to Senior Captain Ruy Lozano of HFD, there was plenty of fire and heavy smoke when they arrived to the scene.

After hearing there was someone in the house, firefighters did a primary search and couldn’t find anyone. Firefighters then conducted a secondary search and rescued a man.

HFD performed CPR on the man and was able to restore a pulse. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

As of now, the Houston Arson Bureau has a person of interest in custody, and HPD's Homicide division is also looking into the case.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.