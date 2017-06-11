Kevin Hart visits Katy Mills Mall for book signing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Actor and comedian Kevin Hart met fans yesterday during his book signing at Katy Mills Mall.

Hart released his first book entitled “I Can’t Make This Up” on June 6, and takes the reader on a wild journey throughout his life and the lessons he's learned over the years.

The first 50 shoppers who mentioned the event at the Simon Guest Services Booth received swag bags, and coupons and other special goodies were handed out as well!

Guests were also able to snap photos with Hart while sharing some laughter and chatter.

Check out how our favorite funny man showed Houston some love!