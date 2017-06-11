Sheila Jackson-Lee joins Muslim leaders to stand up against hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There was a clash of protesters across the country Saturday, and the day after, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee joined Muslim leaders of Southeast Texas at the Leland Federal Building to take a stand against the Sharia Law marches.

"We have come here to stand against hate.. we have come to acknowledge that all that are standing here, whatever their faith, they are wrapped in the wonderment of the constitution of the United States, and they love this country," Jackson-Lee said.

This was a counter demonstration to the anti-Muslim marches that happened over the weekend around the U.S., but was also an effort to encourage people to be tolerant of all races, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds.