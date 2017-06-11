× South Houston PD: Security guard fatally shot during altercation

SOUTH HOUSTON – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard working at a game room in South Houston Saturday night.

According to South Houston PD, they responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on South Richey Street at Dumont Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the security guard dead in the parking lot of a gas station. The security guard worked at a game room across the street.

Authorities said there was an altercation between the security guard and another person inside the game room. When they stepped outside, the security guard was shot and killed.

The incident is still under investigation.

HPD is assisting South Houston PD with game room homicide of security guard at 3700 S. Richie #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2017