Viral video of crazed Houston BK customer get a whoopin’ with his Whopper

HOUSTON, TX - They say it takes two hands to handle a Whopper, but it only took one swing to turn a Houston Burger King into a boxing ring!

According to a viral Facebook post, one customer was clearly not having it his way, while at a Montrose Burger King.

Holy Home of the Whopper! The hangry customer seems to be having a super-sized breakdown in the middle of the BK. The man is caught on camera, violently throwing items off the counters and calling the employees every name in the book.

Eventually, the employees give him a few jabs "to-go" with his order. In an attempt to diffuse the situation, one employee takes a swing at the customer, knocking him to ground.

While trying to keep the beef under control, a different employee tasers the crazy customer.

Eventually, the employees are able to run the man out of the BK joint.

NewsFix reached out the Burger King and has yet to hear back.

Seriously, what is it about fast food places that makes everyone lose their whoppin' minds?!