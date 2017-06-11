× Wrong-way driver causes fatal collision, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A fatal car crash in Harris County is being investigated by Harris County Precinct 5 Sunday morning.

Authorities said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on West Sam Houston Parkway South and South Street when someone driving a pick-up truck the wrong way struck a car with two occupants head-on, causing both of the vehicles to spin out of control. Unable to stop in time, another pick-up truck hit the car.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck going the wrong way was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the other pick-up truck was not injured.

According to deputies, alcohol could have been a factor in this accident.

The incident is still under investigation.