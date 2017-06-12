AmberRoseChallenge in full bloom!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- At some point during the Cavaliers and Warriors game four of the NBA Finals, everyone stopped to smell the roses.

Amber's roses, that is.

By now you've seen the photo of no-pants Amber all over the internet, in all her glory showcasing her bed of roses with the caption #AmberRoseSlutWalk.

But this isn't the first time she's used provocative photos to raise awareness for her feminist movement. This one, in particular, promotes her third annual Amber Rose Slutwalk Festival - happening at the beginning of October in Los Angeles.

The photo has since been removed from Instagram but not before planting the #AmberRoseChallenge seed - and boy has it bloomed!

Wigs, emoji’s, ice cream sundaes, and even a black cat; Muva's fans knew they couldn't disappoint. Needless to say, they went to hilarious lengths to keep the picture from being deleted.

But not everyone was down for the challenge or the feminist movement brought on by Amber. Piers Morgan tweeted:

“This is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez.”