Bet you didn’t know? Fun facts about George H. W. Bush on 93rd birthday

Posted 3:22 PM, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 03:25PM, June 12, 2017

HOUSTON–George and Barbara Bush are well known throughout the world for being a former President and First Lady of the U.S. but in Texas they are royalty.

June 12, marks the 93rd birthday of president Bush and social media has been letting him feel the love.

To commemorate his special day NewsFix decided to dig up some fun facts about the president.

Here are some cool things about Bush, lovingly referred to as Mr. 41 by fans, that you may not know:

Although a devout Texan Bush is a native of Greenwich, Connecticut. He did not move to Texas until he was 26-years-old and married with children.

George H. W. Bush, Andover Philips Academy Year Book circa. 1941 (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)

Bush’s nickname growing up was Poppy.

George H W Bush aka Poppy at 5 Years Old, With Sister Mercy, 1929

Famous line from a speech, “Read my lips: no new taxes.”

WASHINGTON, DC — Vice President George H.W. Bush (L) addresses guests at an event, with Mrs. Barbara Bush in the background in Washington, DC, circa 1983. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

Bush’s presidency included the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of Soviet Union.

Two young men with sledgehammers break through the first section of the Berlin Wall on the morning of 10th November 1989. (Photo by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images)

Bush combined the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to create a new and improved version in 1991.

AUSTIN, TX – APRIL 10: Former President George W. Bush addresses a private gathering in the LBJ Library Atrium on April 10, 2014 in Austin, Texas. The summit is marking the 50th anniversary of the passing of the Civil Rights Act legislation, with U.S. President Barack Obama making the keynote speech on April 10. (Photo by Ralph Barrera-Pool/Getty Images)

President Bush created the Daily Point of Light Award in 1989 to recognize ordinary Americans from all walks of life taking direct and consequential voluntary action in their communities to solve serious social problems.

President George Bush attends a Daily Point of Light celebration at Disney World. The “Points of Light” Award. (Photo by ?? Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bush has been married to Barbara for 72 years.

President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush in the back of a golf cart with their dog Millie. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

The Bush’s have 5 children but many do not know that they had a daughter named Pauline that died of Leukemia at 4-years-old.

Bush and Barbara Bush’s birthdays are four days apart. Barbara celebrated her 92nd birthday on June 8th.

Former President George Bush and Barbara Bush celebrate on Broadway. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)