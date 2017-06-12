Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANFORD, FL — Bobbi Kristina’s ex-boyfriend is now accused of beating up his new girlfriend.

Nick Gordon was arrested Saturday in Sanford, Florida on domestic violence and kidnapping charges. According to TMZ, the woman claims Nick attacked her in a fit of jealous rage, landing her in the hospital.

#nickgordon got a new boo named #laura 😑😑😑😑😑😑 A post shared by Kisha Cain (@kcsipsteaallday) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

One person who probably isn’t surprised about the arrest is Bobby Brown. He’s said over and over again that he believe Nick Gordon killed his daughter.

In an eerie turn of events, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in her bathtub in 2015 three yeas after her mother, Whitney Houston, died in a tub at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Nick has not been criminally charged in Bobbi K’s death, but he was found legally responsible and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Now, he’s in for a new legal fight.