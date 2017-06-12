× Coast Guard searching for woman who went missing after saving 4-year-old near crystal beach

HOUSTON — The Galveston County Coast Guard is searching for a woman who went missing Monday near Crystal Beach.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman was seen going into the water around 2 p.m. to help her 4-year-old child, who was having difficulty swimming. The child made it to shore, but Mosley never resurfaced.

The woman who has been identified as Brandy Mosley, 33, was last seen wearing a grey shirt and maroon shorts.

Galveston boat crews are searching the waters off Crystal Beach with Bolivar Police and the Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story