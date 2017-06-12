Dog with bucket list gets married, becomes a firefighter, police officer…and President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, PA — 12 weeks ago, Mister Molson’s days got a lot more exciting.

“He’s always there for people, so this gives us a chance for everybody to come back out for him.” says Mister Molson’s “Dad”, Tim Griffin.

Tim Griffin created a bucket list for his 12-year-old dog, Molson after he was diagnosed with cancer and given only months to live.

Griffin says “everybody was sad, and partially with the kids also, I wanted to try to take it as an opportunity to be less negative about it. It’s been 12 weeks since his surgery and in those 12 weeks we’ve had a lot of fun.”

Friends from all over York County have joined in on giving Molson the best final days possible, from being an honorary firefighter with the York County Fire Department to becoming Sergeant Molson with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Molson has done more in the last 12 weeks than many of us have in a lifetime.

He’s even been president.

Tim Griffin says “with a unanimous vote they elected him to be the President of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 229.”

While Molson’s days are numbered, the Griffin family knew they had to find love for their dog who has loved them so much.

So naturally, they held a wedding, complete with a flower girl, ordained minister and a bride of course.

Elliot griffin, Tim’s son and Molson’s “brother” says “my dad had the idea that he, that Molson would get married- and someone was willing to let him get married.”

Wagging down the aisle, the pups entered into dog matrimony in front of their loved ones.

Giving them all an opportunity to thank Mister Molson for his unconditional love.

Tim says “I’m trying to be a good example for the kids on how to deal with it.”

Tim is teaching his children a lesson in letting go, and the kids are doing their best to accept that Mister Molson is going to leave them soon.

For 12 years, it’s been tail wagging, playing and unconditional love.

Tim says the companionship he’s had in Molson cannot be matched– as the canine has been Tim’s shadow for more than a decade.

“When I come home and he’s not there, just not having him by my side all the time– i think is when it’s really gonna sink in.” says Tim.

For now though, it’s laughter and adventures for the Griffin family as they make new memories with their furry family member.

Tim says “in death we can celebrate life and that until we take our last breath, we can still have a lot of fun and we can still impact people around us.”

For mister Molson, there’s been no shortage of treats or tears from loved ones along the way.