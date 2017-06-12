Houston plans vigil on one year anniversary of the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla - Few can forget the heartbreaking images from one year ago after the deadly attack on the popular gay club Pulse.

During the gruesome attack mass shooter Omar Mateen managed to keep police at bay for more than three hours before he, too, was shot and killed. His wife, Noor Salman pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice and aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support to ISIS.

She's still awaiting trial.

Hundreds gathered outside to mark the anniversary, at 2:02am, the exact time Omar Mateen opened fire killing 49 innocent souls and injuring more than 50 others. Victims' families and survivors cried, hugged, grieved and supported one another as the victims' names were read aloud during the overnight ceremony.

Elsewhere throughout Florida, flags were being flown at half-mast.

Some 962 miles away, Houston's LGBTQ community stood in solidarity with Orlando.

"It's a call-out to our community to do more than what we're doing and make sure that we fight a lot of the battles that we have to go through," said Adonais Arevalo.

USA Today reports 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the country's LGBTQ community.

While we wish to honor the 49 Pulse victims, clearly, this is not the type of anniversary anyone would ever choose to observe.