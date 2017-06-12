Houston Press Best of Houston®- Best Ice Cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- If this Houston heat has you screaming for ice cream then we know just the place.

The Houston Press, names Cloud 10 Creamery the Best Ice Cream in Houston!

"We try to use the freshest ingredients, we make everything in house including the toppings, waffle cone batter, we're known for the banana split. The banana split is the reason we started cloud 10," said Chris Leung, Chef at Cloud 10.

This creamery offers 10 original ice cream flavors, but Cloud 10 also offers 10 exotic seasonal flavors like cilantro with roasted pineapple, goat cheese with milk chocolate and peach curry sorbet!

Nothing beats the heat like a sweet cool treat on a hot day in Houston.

So wipe the sweat off that brow, and go grab a scoop, or two, or five and you'll be floating on a cloud 10 all summer long!