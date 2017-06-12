× How to get the Pride Reaction on Facebook

Facebook is offering new ways for users to show their support for the LGBTQ community during Pride month.

“This year, we’re excited to unveil more ways than ever before for people to show their pride and support for the LGBTQ community on Facebook,” Alex Schultz, VP & Executive Sponsor of pride@facebook, said in a blog post.

The new options include a limited-edition Pride Reaction — a rainbow flag emoji that will appear along with the other six emoji reactions.

“When you choose this temporary rainbow reaction, you’ll be expressing your ‘Pride’ to the post,” Schultz said.

However, the Pride Reaction won’t automatically appear as an option for all Facebook users.

To unlock it you have to ‘like’ the LGBTQ@Facebook page.

Facebook also has Pride-themed profile frames available during the month of June.

“In Facebook Camera, you can find some new colorful, Pride-themed masks and frames. If you swipe to the left of News Feed, click on the magic wand to bring up camera effects and you’ll be able to find the effects in the mask and frame category,” company officials explained.

You can also “add some love to your conversations” with Pride-themed stickers, frames, and effects in the Messenger Camera.

According to Facebook officials, over 12 million people around the world are part of Facebook Groups that support the LGBTQ community.