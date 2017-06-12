× Police: Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested with guns, ammo, marijuana

NEW YORK— Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was arrested early Sunday in Brooklyn on weapons charges, according to CW39-affiliate Pix11.

He was allegedly illegally parked in a pickup truck with another man, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, when police spotted them, sources with the New York Police Department said. Police stopped them after Telfair started driving without turning the car’s headlights on.

Officers found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.

Police arrested Telfair, 32, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Telfair, a Brooklyn native, played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns before finishing his NBA career.

This isn’t Telfair’s first arrest. He was hit with a gun charge in 2007. The NBA suspended him for three games after his guilty plea.