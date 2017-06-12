× Teen in critical condition after quadruple shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen is in critical condition and fighting for her life Monday after a quadruple shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in the Cypress Station area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victim underwent surgery for a head wound after officers responded to a shooting in progress at the Roundhill of Cypress Station Apartments in the 500 block of Cypress Station Drive. The caller reported that several juvenile victims were shot and had been taken to different hospitals by private vehicles and ambulance.

Three of the victims had non-life threatening injuries and were treated then released, officers said. As of now, deputies said it’s unclear if the hospitalized victim will survive her injuries.

Due to the age of the victims, names will not be released.

Investigators said the witnesses were interviewed at the scene, and a possible juvenile shooter is being interviewed.