× Teen shoots twin brother while trying to shoot snake

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas– Police are investigating after a teen confessed to shooting his brother in the head.

According to deputies, they responded to a shooting call around 3:45 p.m. The brother quickly admitted to the shooting and said that he saw a snake in the drainage ditch and went into the house to get two .22 caliber rifles. One of the brothers aimed at the snake and fired not realizing that his twin had suddenly knelt down.

The twin was shot approximately ½” above the right ear.

Life Flight transported the teen to Hermann Hospital. His present medical condition is unknown.