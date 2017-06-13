40th Anniversary of Anita Bryant protest in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Most millennials wouldn't remember singer, Anita Bryant, and her impact on the Gay rights movement, but many of us will never forget the monumental protest that took place on June 16, 1977 in front of City Hall.

Over 12,000 LGBTQIAPK supporters marched alongside gay rights freedom fighter Ray Hill to protest the anti-gay activist's musical performance for the 95th State Bar of Texas Convention.

The March became known as H-town's very own gay pride parade and has since been moved to the Montrose Area.

Let's explore the 40th anniversary of the Anita Bryant protest in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.