11-year-old drowns after being pinned down by golf cart in Brazoria County pond, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Officers are looking into the accidental death of an 11-year-old boy who drowned after being pinned down into a pond by a golf cart, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Offices said.

Investigators said Harrison Chase Brown was feeding his neighbors animals while they were out of town Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of McKnight Road.

While riding a golf car along the backside of the pond for unknown reasons, deputies said the child cut the corner of the embankment and fell into the water. The golf cart fell on top of the victim, pinning him down underneath the water.

Brown was later found by his father, who came out to look for the child. The father performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, deputies said.

Brown was taken via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of his death.