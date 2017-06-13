× Driver, 69, killed after being struck by metal tow ball hitch on East Freeway

HOUSTON — Officers are investigating after a 69-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning in a bizarre accident on the East Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the woman was in a beige Ford Explorer headed westbound on the East Freeway around 10 a.m. when a piece of debris hit the driver’s side windshield, striking the victim. Police said she was hit by a metal tow hitch ball.

The passenger, who officers identified as the victim’s husband, grabbed the steering wheel after the woman was incapacitated. He then guided the vehicle to stop, placed the woman in the back seat and drove her to the East Houston Regional Medical Center.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.