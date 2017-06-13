× Humble teen accused of attacking, threatening to kill deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bail has been set at a total of $40,000 for a teen accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an officer while being arrested at an Humble home, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Mark Herman said.

Zachary Lester, 17, was arrested after officers responded to a family disturbance Sunday at a home in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive. Lester was involved in a fight with a family member, investigators said.

When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, he allegedly struck a deputy three times in the face with a closed fist. The officer was eventually able to place Lester in handcuff without any further violence.

Lester threatened to kill the deputy next time he saw him on the street as officer escorted the suspect to the patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is facing assault of a public servant and retaliation charges. His bond is at $20,000 for each offense.

Lester is still in custody, according to sheriff’s office press release.