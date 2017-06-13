Maggie’s Must-Haves: Have your dad Htown reppin this Father’s Day in “Be Someone” apparel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --Make your dad stand out on the playground or little league games all the while having him representing Htown.

"It's a Houston Thing" is a Maggie's Must-Have. It's a local lifestyle brand devoted to a unique, quirky & definitely Houston-centric style.

They're best known for their "Be Someone" threads. Your dad would be the coolest in this short sleeve t-shirt. Best part, they're on sale starting at $9.99.

They also have Houston sport shirts in a bundle. Starting around $59.99

And now they have shoes! You can get your dad low tops on sale for $64.99.

Don't worry ladies, they have plenty for you too. And this bag is perfect to gift it in.

I love the quality, and fact that you're supporting a local business, while representing Htown.

So Be Someone...Be Someone's stylish dad!

