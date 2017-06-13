× Man caught on camera breaking into home, leaves empty handed

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas– The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary case in the Sienna Plantation subdivision.

According to deputies, a video shows a man entering through an open garage and searching a vehicle on Thursday, May 25, around 2:40 a.m.

The man was wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, a light-colored baseball cap, light-colored pants and black shoes. He was carrying a backpack in front of his torso.

“While the suspect left without any goods, he still entered a home, looking for items of value,” said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. “We have good video on this character; he needs to be caught and put behind bars.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who has information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) or submit online.