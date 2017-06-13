Nearly $8 million in marijuana plants found on Walker County property

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 5,255 marijuana plants were found on a property, and a man found at the scene escaped deputies.

After receiving a possible narcotics call on June, investigators headed to an area on FM 2989 at 3:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they talked with an employee of the property owner, who said marijuana plants had been found on the property.

Officers estimate the find is worth a little under $8 million— $7,866,000 to be exact!

Deputies were allowed to search the property and while looking, they spotted a man walking toward them. When the officers announced they were with the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly turned around and ran into a heavily wooded area.

Deputies found a camp site that suggested someone had been living there, but were unable to find the man.

Investigators said the man is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and believe to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing blue jeans and a lit color t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 936-435-2400.