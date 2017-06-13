The ‘bowling ball man’ of Oklahoma has over 3,000 bowling balls in his front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOWATA, Okla. - Meet the 'bowling ball man' of Oklahoma.

"Hi, my name is Chris Barbee, I'm known as the 'bowling ball man' due to the fact that I have 3,100 bowling balls and yard art displays," Barbee said.

He even lives on Bowling Ball Lane.

"If you miss 3,100 bowling balls in my yard, you better get your eyes checked," Barbee said.

He's got just about everything under the sun made out of bowling balls, even a giant pool table.

He even has an entire alphabet of bowling balls.

"I just put the rest of the letters one up one at a time as I got them," said Barbee.

Everyone who visits seems to get inspired.

"It's amazing what you can do with a little imagination," Barbee said.

For him, life's a ball and then you bowl.

Keep on bowling, buddy.