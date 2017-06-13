× Victim shoots teen robbery suspect twice during Craigslist meet-up, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One of two teens accused in an armed robbery Sunday has been hospitalized after the would-be victim pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, the Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. The suspect’s alleged accomplice, identified as a 15-year-old gunman, is already behind bars.

Investigators said Derek Cooper, 18, and the other suspect went to meet the victim at a spot in the 23900 block of Creek Ridge Drive after responding to a post on the Craigslist website.

Officers said the victim was trying to sell a cellphone to the suspects, but during the exchange, the younger teen allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s his money.

Deputies the victim handed over his money, and then the suspects demanded he give up everything in his car.

Once at the vehicle, investigators said the victim grabbed his own gun and fired at the suspects. Cooper was hit twice in the abdomen, officers said.

The armed suspect ran off, but was quickly apprehended by deputies.

Cooper is currently in the hospital, but will but will be booked into the Harris County jail after he’s treated. Meanwhile, his underage partner has been booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.